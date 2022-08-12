Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 12, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 17.4% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 2.2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $23,958.86. It is up 5.6% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.1% from yesterday and now trades at $1,892.93. It is up 17.4% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $458.33 billion and $227.85 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $323.73, which is 2.7% down from yesterday and a 4.1% rise from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 1.5% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.3% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 2.7%) and $0.077 (down 1.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 11.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $43.35 (down 2.1%), $9.23 (down 3.2%), $0.000011 (down 0.8%), and $0.99 (down 2.0%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 11.3%, while Polka Dot has gained 13.9%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.7% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 3.4% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Ankr, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum Classic, XDC Network, and Zilliqa. They are trading at $0.055 (up 43.31%), $31.85 (up 7.49%), $41.49 (up 7.01%), $0.033 (up 6.35%), and $0.044 (up 2.23%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.2%), and $0.99 (down 0.4%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 1.96%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arweave, Synthetix, Kusama, Internet Computer, and Convex Finance. They are trading at $14.76 (down 6.51%), $4.05 (down 5.29%), $60.91 (down 5.09%), $8.15 (down 5.08%), and $7.29 (down 5.05%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $18.06 billion (up 11.42%) and $2.12 billion (up 31.17%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.18 billion, which is up 16.05% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $28.87 (down 0.51%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $9.05 (down 0.34%), $23,976.35 (down 0.27%), and $9.03 (down 0.24%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.95 (down 0.37%), $6.91 (down 0.54%), $1.05 (down 0.59%), $1.90 (down 0.63%), and $1.32 (down 0.58%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.17 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $889.07 billion last month, in comparison to $1.26 trillion three months ago.