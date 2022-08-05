Business

Sensex closes at 58,388 points, Nifty settles around 17,400 points

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 05, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,225.9 points (Photo credit: Outlook India)

On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 58,387.93 points and the Nifty closing at 17,397.5 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 8,225.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY BANK led the way, gaining 0.64%, 0.53%, and 0.44%, respectively. Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.6%, 2.44%, and 2.04%, respectively. Britannia, Hindalco, and Eicher Motors led the losing pack on Friday, shedding 2.28%, 2.22%, and 2.03%, respectively.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 1.19%, 0.14%, and 0.87% to settle at 3,227.03 points, 20,201.94 points, and 28,175.87 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ rose 52.42 points to 12,720.58 points.

Commodities INR goes up 0.23% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising Rs. 0.23% to 79.29 in forex trade on Friday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 52,079, while the silver futures tumbled 0.41% to Rs. 57,742. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $88.91 per barrel.

Information How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,139.73, a 1.12% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 2.41% and is selling at $1,662.21. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $319.00 (6.29% up), and $0.511 (1.90% up), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.