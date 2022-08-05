Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 05, 2022, 10:47 am 3 min read

Ethereum has lost 3.8% of its value since last week

Bitcoin has moved up 0.2% in the past 24 hours, trading at $23,167.96. It is 2.7% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.3% from yesterday and is trading at $1,657.20. From the previous week, it is down 3.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $442.49 billion and $198.82 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $314.11, which is 3% more than yesterday and 13.6% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 0.5% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.2% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (flat) and $0.066 (up 1.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 6.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $40.06 (up 1.0%), $8.42 (up 2.0%), $0.000011 (up 1.0%), and $0.99 (up 1.2%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.5%, while Polka Dot has risen by 7.1%. Shiba Inu has gained 1.7% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 1.7%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Flow, Waves, Trust Wallet Token, Zcash, and Synthetix. They are trading at $2.56 (up 33.53%), $6.53 (up 13.86%), $1.14 (up 9.13%), $67.86 (up 7.37%), and $4.16 (up 6.67%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is tied to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 0.69%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Optimism, Nexo, Filecoin, THORChain, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $2.04 (down 5.08%), $0.77 (down 2.67%), $8.30 (down 2.62%), $2.68 (down 2.61%), and $4.55 (down 2.41%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $13.74 billion (up 3.49%) and $1.8 billion (up 2.15%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.69 billion, which is up 11.02% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $9.14 (up 0.56%), $23.89 (down 0.54%), $23,139.07 (up 0.05%), and $7.68 (up 0.90%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $2.56 (up 0.92%), $7.58 (down 0.51%), $1.02 (down 0.62%), $1.33 (up 0.11%), and $1.85 (down 0.32%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.35 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $911.34 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.8 trillion.