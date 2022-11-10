Business

Sensex slips 420 points, Nifty settles below 18,050 mark

Sensex slips 420 points, Nifty settles below 18,050 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 10, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.98% to close at 8,675.05 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump on Thursday. While the Sensex slipped 419.85 points, or 0.69%, to 60,613.7 points, the Nifty shed 128.8 points, or 0.71%, to 18,028.2 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 0.98% to 8,675.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top-gaining stocks were Hero Motocorp, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra, adding 2.3%, 1.09%, and 0.99%, respectively. NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY COMMODITIES emerged as the top losing sectors, falling 1.99%, 1.3%, and 1.29%, respectively. Tata Motors, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finserv led the losing pack, dropping 4.84%, 3.43%, and 2.99%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down by 0.44% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.44% to end at Rs. 81.79 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 51,003, the silver futures closed at Rs. 57,430. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.43, or 0.49% to $88.38/barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday shed 277.48 points to 16,081.04 points while the Nikkei gained 270.33 points to 27,446.1 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 263.03 points, or 2.48%, to 10,353.17 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,549.90, a 5.36% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.70% and is trading at $1,188.15. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9965 (0.31% down), $274.97 (4.74% down), and $0.3497 (0.75% up), respectively. Up 1.66% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08251.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.