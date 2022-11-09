Business

Sensex slips 151 points, Nifty settles below 18,200 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 09, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.74% to close at 8,760.3 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Wednesday with the Sensex settling at 61,033.55 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,157 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 fell 64.5 points, or 0.74%, to 8,760.3 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY BANK, gaining 3.78%, 0.26%, and 0.23%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Adani Ports, Coal India, and ITC, which climbed 4.43%, 2.5%, and 2.04%, respectively. Hindalco, Power Grid Corp, and Divis Labs emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 4.66%, 4.06%, and 3.39%, respectively.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 198.79 points to 16,358.52 points while the Nikkei gained 155.68 points to 27,716.43 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 51.68 points, or 0.49%, to 10,616.2 points.

Commodities INR goes up 0.59% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Wednesday strengthened 0.59% to settle at Rs. 81.44 against the US dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 50,280 and Rs. 55,290, respectively. The crude oil futures slipped 3.82% to $86.84/barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.