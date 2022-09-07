Business

Sensex falls to 59,028.91 points, Nifty settles at 17,624

Sensex falls to 59,028.91 points, Nifty settles at 17,624

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 07, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.55% to settle at 8,700 points

The stock market closed on a negative note on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 0.28% to 59,028.91 points, while the Nifty dropped 0.18% to end at 17,624.4 points. While the broader market ended on a bearish note, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.55% to 8,700.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY PSE led the way, gaining 1.44%, 0.77%, and 0.74%, respectively. Furthermore, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, and Adani Ports emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 8.43%, 4.46%, and 3.04%, respectively. Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and IndusInd Bank emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.52%, 2.07%, and 1.7%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.07% lower to Rs. 79.89 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 50,347, while the silver futures jumped 0.8% to Rs. 53,570. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.69, or 0.79% to $87.47 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng and Nikkei declined by 0.83% and 0.71% to 19,044.3 points and 27,430.3 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.09% to 3,246.29 points. In the US, NASDAQ plunged 85.95 points, or 0.74%, to 11,544.91 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $18,800.53, a 5.68% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 8.2% and is trading at $1,521.02. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $264.81 (5.61% down), and $0.4622 (7.8% down), respectively. Finally, down 6.2% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.05926.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.