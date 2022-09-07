Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 07, 2022, 10:57 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 7.8% since yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped 5.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $18,748.57. It is 5.3% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 7.8% from yesterday and now trades at $1,513.43. It is down 0.8% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $358.97 billion and $182.23 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $263.65, which is 6.1% lower than yesterday and 6.3% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 4.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.9% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 7.7%) and $0.055 (down 6.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 1.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $30.97 (down 5.0%), $6.92 (down 8.1%), $0.000011 (down 5.0%), and $0.88 (down 9.0%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.6% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 0.9%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 1.5%, whereas Polygon has lost 1.1%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are TerraClassicUSD, UNUS SED LEO, Gemini Dollar, Dai, and Binance USD. They are trading at $0.033 (up 4.48%), $5.14 (up 1.57%), $0.99 (up 0.20%), $1 (up 0.07%), and $1 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (down 8.60%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Ethereum Classic, Lido DAO, Nexo, Curve DAO Token, and Bitcoin Gold. They are trading at $33.99 (down 15.87%), $1.85 (down 13.98%), $0.88 (down 13.63%), $1.03 (down 12.05%), and $22.30 (down 12.03%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $20.99 billion (up 38.61%) and $2.62 billion (up 50.46%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.03 billion, which is up 56.95% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $18.31 (up 0.54%), $18,726.85 (up 0.20%), $5.85 (up 0.64%), and $6.65 (up 0.25%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, Decentraland, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.77 (up 0.54%), $0.77 (up 0.35%), $4.26 (up 0.26%), $1.42 (up 0%), and $0.88 (up 0.36%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $987.11 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.99 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.09 trillion, whereas three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.28 trillion.