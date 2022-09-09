Business

Sensex gains 104 points, Nifty settles above 17,800 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 09, 2022, 04:05 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,735.6 points

On Friday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 59,793.14 points and the Nifty closing at 17,833.35 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,735.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY IT, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY AUTO, edging up 2.16%, 0.56%, and 0.52%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Infosys emerged as the top-performing stocks, gaining 3.43%, 2.71%, and 2.45%, respectively. Ultratech Cement, M&M, and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.9%, 1.51%, and 1.51%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.13% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising Rs. 0.13% to 79.61 in forex trade on Friday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.66% to Rs. 50,687, the latter jumped 1.27% to Rs. 54,968. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.98, or 1.16% to $85.13/barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,262.05 points and 28,214.75 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.69% to 19,362.25 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 70.23 points to 11,862.13 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, is selling at $20,734.83, up 8.12% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 4.86% and is selling at $1,693.52. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% up), $289.15 (4.30% up), and $0.4946 (5.13% up), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.