Sensex falls by 224 points, Nifty holds around 18,000 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 14, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 33.3 points to close at 8,795 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Wednesday with the Sensex index settling at 60,346.97 points and the Nifty 50 ending at 18,003.75 points. The midcap stocks also edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 33.3 points, or 0.38%, to end at 8,795.7 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PVT BANK emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 1.71%, 1.56%, and 1.48%, respectively. The top stock gainers were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, and Power Grid Corp, which climbed 4.46%, 2.96%, and 2.54%, respectively. Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra led the negative pack, plummeting 4.5%, 3.37%, and 2.85%, respectively.

Commodities INR slips 0.33% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.33% to end at Rs. 79.41 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 50,103, the silver futures closed at Rs. 56,827. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.72, or 0.82% to $87.96/barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday slipped 479.76 points, or 2.48%, to 18,847.1 points while the Nikkei rose 796.01 points, or 2.78%, to 27,818.62 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 632.84 points, or 5.16%, to 11,633.57 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,357.42, which is a 9.03% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 6.82% and is selling at $1,603.59. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.03% down), $279.8 (4.38% down), and $0.4731 (5.56% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06063, down 4.51% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.