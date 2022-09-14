Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 14, 2022, 11:07 am

Bitcoin has shed 8.6% of its value over the last 24 hours, trading at $20,385.52. It is 8.1% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 5.7% from yesterday to trade at $1,619.04. It has climbed 3.5% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $390.31 billion and $195.04 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $281.24, down 4% from yesterday and 6.5% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 5.1% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.3% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 4.6%) and $0.066 (down 4.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 9.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.84 (down 11.4%), $7.22 (down 5%), $0.000011 (down 4%), and $0.88 (down 7.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 9.4% while Polka Dot has risen by 4.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.3% whereas Polygon is 5.5% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Terra Classic, Terra, Kyber Network Crystal v2, Terra Classic USD, and Celsius. They are trading at $0.00033 (up 6.47%), $4.37 (up 6.33%), $1.94 (up 4.07%), $0.044 (up 4.01%), and $1.48 (up 1.57%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 4.93%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Solana, Helium, Flow, Avalanche, and Monero. They are trading at $33.84 (down 11.58%), $4.65 (down 10.85%), $1.87 (down 9.82%), $19.27 (down 9.56%), and $147.46 (down 9.4%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $28.02 billion (up 38.14%) and $3.17 billion (up 72.31%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.39 billion which is up 37.17% from yesterday.

DeFi Today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $19.26 (up 0.36%), $20,373.82 (up 0.06%), $6.21 (up 0.74%), and $7.28 (up 0.42%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.88 (up 0.52%), $5.24 (up 1.45%), $1.55 (up 0.14%), $0.77 (up 0.59%), and $0.88 (up 0.39%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.07 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $93.55 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.17 trillion last month, in comparison to $944.92 billion three months ago.