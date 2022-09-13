Sensex climbs to 60,571 points, Nifty settles at 18,070
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Tuesday saw gains, marking a 4-day winning streak. While the Sensex rose by 0.75% to settle at 60,571.08 points, the Nifty jumped 0.74% to end at 18,070.05 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,829 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.
Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY MNC, gaining 1.27%, 0.9%, and 0.82%, respectively. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv, TATA Consumer Products, and Britannia emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.82%, 2.83%, and 2.26%, respectively. Shree Cements, Eicher Motors, and Cipla emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 0.81%, 0.6%, and 0.54%, respectively.
The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.48% to Rs. 79.14 in forex trade on Tuesday. Also, the gold futures prices edged lower by Rs. 170, or 0.34%, to Rs. 50,461. The silver futures, however, largely traded flat, closing at Rs. 57,389. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.89% to settle at $88.92 per barrel.
Coming to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.05% to 3,263.8 points, while the Nikkei rose 0.25% to 28,614.63 points on Tuesday. However, Hang Seng witnessed a decline of 0.18%, ending at 19,326.86 points. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 1.27%, to 12,266.41 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $22,392.97, which is a 1.08% increase compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the second most popular one Ethereum is down by 1.52% and is now selling at $1,722.71. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (0.01% up), $292.8 (1.33% down), and $0.5019 (2.5% down), respectively.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.