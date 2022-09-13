Business

Sensex climbs to 60,571 points, Nifty settles at 18,070

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 13, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 8,829 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Tuesday saw gains, marking a 4-day winning streak. While the Sensex rose by 0.75% to settle at 60,571.08 points, the Nifty jumped 0.74% to end at 18,070.05 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,829 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY MNC, gaining 1.27%, 0.9%, and 0.82%, respectively. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv, TATA Consumer Products, and Britannia emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.82%, 2.83%, and 2.26%, respectively. Shree Cements, Eicher Motors, and Cipla emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 0.81%, 0.6%, and 0.54%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.48% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.48% to Rs. 79.14 in forex trade on Tuesday. Also, the gold futures prices edged lower by Rs. 170, or 0.34%, to Rs. 50,461. The silver futures, however, largely traded flat, closing at Rs. 57,389. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.89% to settle at $88.92 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.05% to 3,263.8 points, while the Nikkei rose 0.25% to 28,614.63 points on Tuesday. However, Hang Seng witnessed a decline of 0.18%, ending at 19,326.86 points. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 1.27%, to 12,266.41 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $22,392.97, which is a 1.08% increase compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the second most popular one Ethereum is down by 1.52% and is now selling at $1,722.71. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (0.01% up), $292.8 (1.33% down), and $0.5019 (2.5% down), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.