Sensex gains 257 points, Nifty settles around 17,600 mark

Aug 23, 2022

Nifty gained 86.70 points to reach near 17,600 mark

The stock market on Tuesday ended on a good note as the Sensex settled at 59,031.3 points after gaining 257.43 points and the Nifty stood at 17,577.5 points, up by 86.70 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.19% to 8,358.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 2.29%, 1.78%, and 1.4%, respectively. M&M, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.88%, 3.05%, and 2.95%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were TCS, Infosys, and Divis Labs, which plunged 1.77%, 1.75%, and 1.41%, respectively.

Commodities Crude oil prices increased by $2.47

The Indian rupee (INR) ended flat at Rs. 79.86 against the US dollar in the forex trade on August 23. The gold and silver futures prices too closed on a flat note with the former settling at Rs. 51,216, and the latter at Rs. 54,955. The crude oil future prices surged by $2.47, or 2.75% to $92.14/barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Tuesday slipped 153.73 points, or 0.78%, to 19,503.25 points while the Nikkei rose 341.75 points, or 1.19%, to 28,452.75 points. NASDAQ ended in red in the US, falling 323.65 points, or 2.55%, to 12,381.57 points.

Crypto roundup How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, is selling at $21,473.20, up 1.35% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.22% and is selling at $1,615.41. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $299.29 (2.41% up), and $0.4599 (3.51% up), respectively. Up 3.55% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0686.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.