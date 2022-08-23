Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 23, 2022, 10:48 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 15.4% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,289.80. It is 11.9% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,614.79. From the previous week, it is down 15.4%. Their market capitalization stands at $407.69 billion and $194.12 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $299.58, which is 0.2% more than yesterday and 6.4% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33, falling 0.8% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.8% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.3%) and $0.066 (down 0.6%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 19.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $35.37 (down 2.8%), $7.42 (up 0.5%), $0.000011 (down 1.7%), and $0.88 (up 0.3%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 19.4%, while Polka Dot has fallen 15.8%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 14.0%, whereas Polygon has lost 14.4%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Chiliz, EOS, Curve DAO Token, Lido DAO, and The Graph. They are trading at $0.22 (up 18.23%), $1.78 (up 15.98%), $1.10 (up 7.14%), $2.12 (up 5.93%), and $0.11 (up 3.62%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.4%), $1 (down 0.4%), and $1 (down 0.5%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 1.04%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Celsius, Quant, Arweave, XDC Network, and Hedera. They are trading at $1.75 (down 20.72%), $106.70 (down 4.54%), $12.08 (down 4.11%), $0.022 (down 4%), and $0.066 (down 3.93%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $14.23 billion (up 30.9%) and $1.82 billion (up 24.41%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.98 billion, which is up 27.55% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $22.69 (down 0%), $21,274.82 (down 0.18%), $7.02 (down 0.76%), and $7.03 (down 0.64%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.12 (down 0.13%), $5.20 (down 0.16%), $0.88 (up 0.06%), $1.05 (down 0.14%), and $1.58 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.03 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.46 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.03 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.29 trillion three months ago.