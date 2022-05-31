India's GDP grows 8.7% in FY22; Q4 growth at 4.1%
As per the data released by the Centre, India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March 2022 quarter stood at 4.1%. In the previous quarter, the GDP grew at 5.4%. For Q1, the growth was revised to 20.3%, and for Q2 it was revised to 8.5%. The nation's economy expanded by 8.7% for the complete financial year 2021-22.
- From the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, there are several factors that are exerting pressure on the Indian economy and hampering its growth.
- Despite such problems, the nation's economy is growing at a steady pace and also beating the lowered estimates.
- One can only hope that the biggest economy in South Asia can take the problems in its stride.
In 2020-2021, India's GDP contracted by 6.6% due to the lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The nation's economy is now witnessing a significant improvement as compared to before. To recall, India went into a countrywide lockdown from March 25, 2020, to curb the spread of the virus. This severely hampered the economic growth in fiscal 2020-21.
After two successive quarters of negative growth, the nation's economy had contracted by 6.6%- a thing that was seen for the first time in the past 40 years. This was due to a technical recession. The government had released revised estimates of the GDP in February. As per its projections, the economy was slated to grow by 8.9% in FY22.
In April, there was an eight-year high spike in retail inflation (7.8%), which has cast a dark shadow on the economy's near-term prospects. Meanwhile, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is causing a surge in commodity and energy prices; which is a significant drag on economic activity. Also earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the benchmark repo rate by 40 basis points.