Sensex falls to 58,840 points, Nifty settles below 17,530

Sep 16, 2022

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 3.03% to 8,573.45 points

On Friday, the stock market closed in the bear phase, extending its losing streak for the third day. Sensex slipped 1.86% to 58,840.79 points while the Nifty dropped 1.98% to 17,530.85 points. The midcap stocks also ended on a bearish note with the Nifty Midcap 50 plunging 3.03% to 8,573.45 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top stock gainers in India on Friday were IndusInd Bank and Cipla, which climbed 2.89% and 0.84%, respectively. Among the top losing sectors were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY IT, which slipped by 4.24%, 3.86%, and 3.85%, respectively. UPL, TATA Consumer Products, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.5%, 4.87%, and 4.73%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.04% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.04% lower to Rs. 79.73 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 49,028 and Rs. 55,550, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped by 0.75% to $85.04 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Friday shed 168.69 points to 18,761.69 points while the Nikkei gained 308.26 points to 27,567.65 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.43% lower to 11,552.36 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,773.93, which is a 1.79% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 7.86% and is trading at $1,464.4. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (0.01% down), $275.6 (0.06% down), and $0.4627 (2.5% down), respectively. Down 1.35% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.05971.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.