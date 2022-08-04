Business

Sensex closes just below 58,300 points, Nifty ends at 17,382

Sensex closes just below 58,300 points, Nifty ends at 17,382

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 04, 2022, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,218.6 points (Photo credit: Business Today)

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended marginally in red with the Sensex settling at 58,298.8 points and the Nifty closing at 17,382 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 8,218.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY METAL, which rose 2.31%, 1.23%, and 1.2%, respectively. Cipla, Nestle, and Sun Pharma emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.23%, 2.52%, and 2.39%, respectively. NTPC, TATA Consumer Products and Coal India led the losing pack, dropping 3.29%, 3.1%, and 2.4%, respectively.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.8% to 3,189.04 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.69% to 27,932.2 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.06% to 20,174.04 points. In the US, NASDAQ rose 319.4 points, or 2.59%, to 12,668.16 points.

Commodities INR goes down 0.37% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.37% lower to Rs. 79.46 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.79% to Rs. 52,103, while that of silver futures climbed 1.23% to Rs. 58,263. The crude oil futures soared 0.59% to settle at $91.92/barrel.

Information How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency is trading at $22,882.14, which is 2.11% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.91% and is trading at $1,623.14. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $300.17 (3.06% up), and $0.5015 (1.63% down), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.