Sensex closes just below 58,300 points, Nifty ends at 17,382
On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended marginally in red with the Sensex settling at 58,298.8 points and the Nifty closing at 17,382 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 8,218.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.
The winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY METAL, which rose 2.31%, 1.23%, and 1.2%, respectively. Cipla, Nestle, and Sun Pharma emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.23%, 2.52%, and 2.39%, respectively. NTPC, TATA Consumer Products and Coal India led the losing pack, dropping 3.29%, 3.1%, and 2.4%, respectively.
Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.8% to 3,189.04 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.69% to 27,932.2 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.06% to 20,174.04 points. In the US, NASDAQ rose 319.4 points, or 2.59%, to 12,668.16 points.
On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.37% lower to Rs. 79.46 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.79% to Rs. 52,103, while that of silver futures climbed 1.23% to Rs. 58,263. The crude oil futures soared 0.59% to settle at $91.92/barrel.
Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency is trading at $22,882.14, which is 2.11% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.91% and is trading at $1,623.14. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $300.17 (3.06% up), and $0.5015 (1.63% down), respectively.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.