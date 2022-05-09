Business

Sensex slips to 54,471 points, Nifty barely holds 16,300 mark

Written by Mudit Dube May 09, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 shed 153.1 points to end at 7,668.95 points (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend amid weak global cues. While the Sensex plunged 0.67% to 54,470.67 points, the Nifty fell 0.67% to 16,301.85 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 153.1 points to end at 7,668.95 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Round up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

NIFTY IT emerged as the top gaining sector of the market on Monday, edging up by 0.05%. Furthermore, Power Grid, HCL Tech, and Bajaj Auto emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 2.83%, 2.47% and 1.97%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Reliance, Nestle, and IndusInd Bank, which plunged 3.91%, 2.89%, and 2.81%, respectively.

Data Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 3.81% to 20,001.96 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 2.53% to 26,319.34 points on Monday. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 1.4% to 12,144.66 points.

Commodities Indian rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar

The Indian rupee touched an all-time low value of 77.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures also finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 51,110, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 61,982. The crude oil futures fell by $1.36, or 1.24% to $107.68 per barrel.

Data Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in New Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 96.71/liter and petrol costing Rs. 105.45/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 104.75/liter whereas petrol is priced at Rs. 120.5/liter.