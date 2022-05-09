Business

Rupee plunges to all-time low of 77.42 against US dollar

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 09, 2022

At the interbank foreign currency market, the rupee hit a low of 77.42 against the US dollar.

Extending its losses, the Indian rupee touched an all-time low of 77.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. At the interbank foreign currency market, the rupee plunged 52 paise to hit a low of 77.42 against the US dollar. It closed at 76.90 on Friday. This has been attributed to high crude oil prices and uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war's duration.

Context Why does this story matter?

The sharp rise in crude oil prices in the international markets has led the Indian currency to weaken sharply over the last few months.

In March, it had touched a record low of 76.9812 against the USD.

With Brent crude oil currently trading at $113, India's trade and fiscal deficits are expected to rise, increasing pressure on the Indian currency.

Stock market Sensex, Nifty plunge following global cues

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex fell 823.08 points on Monday because of heavy selling pressure in the power and metal stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 823.08 points, or 1.5%, lower at 54,012.50 points at 9:35 am. The broader Nifty 50 was trading 1.32%, or 216 points, lower at 16,195.25 points.