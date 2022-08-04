Business

Delhi-NCR folks can book Uber rides via WhatsApp: Here's how

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 04, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Uber WA2R was first launched in Lucknow in December 2021

Uber has some exciting news for riders in the Delhi-NCR region. Users can now book cabs, auto rickshaws, and bikes through WhatsApp in Hindi and English. The initiative is part of the expansion of Uber's WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) feature. The company ran a pilot successfully in Lucknow in December 2021. Delhi-NCR region is among the ride-hailing firm's top cities by volume.

How-to Riders can use WA2R in 3 simple ways

Uber riders in the Delhi-NCR region will be able to access the WA2R feature by messaging the company's business account number, or scanning a QR code, or opening Uber WhatsApp chat by clicking a link. Like in the app, they will be then asked about pickup and drop-off locations, and ride details regarding fare and driver's ETA will be provided in the chat itself.

Official words Hindi language support is added looking at local market: Uber

"Looking at the needs of the local market, the team also provided Hindi language support while booking a ride through WhatsApp," said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director, Mobility and Platforms, Uber. The service is available to both new and existing users of the ride-hailing service. Just like the app, users also get access to the same safety features and insurance protection.