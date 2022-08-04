Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 04, 2022, 10:56 am 3 min read

Ethereum has gained 1.2% of its value since last week

Bitcoin has risen 1.1% over the last 24 hours to trade at $23,131.86. It is up 1.0% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.4% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,656.76. It has increased 1.2% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $442.09 billion and $198.74 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $304.87, which is 7.4% more than yesterday and 12.8% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up by 2.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.2% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.5%) and $0.066 (up 1.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 1.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $39.56 (up 2.3%), $8.25 (up 3.7%), $0.000011 (up 0.8%), and $0.99 (up 2.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 1.8%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 9.1%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 4.1% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 2.0%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Optimism, Lido DAO, 1inch Network, NEAR Protocol, and Holo are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.15 (up 29.19%), $2.70 (up 18.67%), $0.88 (up 10.17%), $4.66 (up 10.08%), and $0.0022 (up 10%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.3%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Cronos, Monero, Fei USD, Bitcoin Gold, and BitTorrent-New. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.73%), $159.96 (down 0.84%), $0.99 (down 0.69%), $29.59 (down 0.54%), and $0.00000099 (down 0.53%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $13.15 billion (up 13.7%) and $1.68 billion (up 11.99%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.9 billion, up by 16.32% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $23.78 (up 0.71%), $9.01 (up 0.45%), $23,133.60 (up 0.16%), and $7.50 (up 1.20%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $7.53 (up 0.09%), $1.91 (up 1.34%), $1 (up 1.14%), $1.30 (up 1.28%), and $1.79 (up 1.15%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.33 billion. Both have remained largely flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $873.66 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.71 trillion three months ago.