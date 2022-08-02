Business

Sensex ends flat at 58.136, Nifty settles at 17,345

Nifty Midcap traded flat to close at 8,319.35 points (Picture credit: Outlook)

The stock market closed on a flat note on Tuesday with the Sensex settling at 58,136.36 points and the Nifty ending flat at 17,345.45 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 8,319.35 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 2.61%, 1.08%, and 0.76%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, and NTPC, which climbed 2.19%, 1.92%, and 1.82%, respectively. UPL, Hero Motocorp, and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the losing stocks, falling 3.84%, 2.57%, and 2.31%, respectively.

Commodities INR rise 0.39% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Tuesday strengthened 0.39% to settle at Rs. 78.71 against the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 51,135. However, the silver prices fell by 347, or 0.59%, to Rs. 57,979. The crude oil futures slipped 0.89% to $93.51/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

On Tuesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 2.26%, 2.36%, and 1.42% to 3,186.27 points, 19,689.21 points, and 27,594.73 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ edged 0.18% lower to 12,368.98 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $22,737.60, down 2.5% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 6.89% and is trading at $1,570.91. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $277.08 (3.32% down), and $0.4913 (5.25% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.54% lower than yesterday at $0.06607.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.