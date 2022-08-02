Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Ethereum has gained 8.7% of its value since last week

Bitcoin has lost 2.3% in the last 24 hours, trading at $22,873.69. It is 7.2% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 6.9% from yesterday and is trading at $1,577.12. From last week, it is up 8.7%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $436.96 billion and $189.11 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $276.30, which is 4.1% less than yesterday and 11.8% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling 3.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.3% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 5.5%) and $0.066 (down 5.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 9.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $40.30 (down 6.3%), $7.77 (down 12.7%), $0.000011 (down 6.4%), and $0.88 (down 7.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 9.8%, while Polka Dot has risen by 14.2%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 8.1% of its value, whereas Polygon is 10.4% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Chiliz, Cronos, Monero, PAX Gold, and Theta Network. They are trading at $0.11 (up 17.62%), $0.11 (up 2.68%), $156.90 (up 0.73%), $1,773.62 (up 0.67%), and $1.40 (up 0.41%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 5.58%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Filecoin, Arweave, Internet Computer, Lido DAO, and EOS. They are trading at $7.83 (down 26.26%), $13.33 (down 16.60%), $7.53 (down 15.58%), $1.87 (down 14.02%), and $1.17 (down 13.83%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $16.28 billion (up 23.35%) and $1.94 billion (up 45.57%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.58 billion, which is up 20.64% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $22.46 (up 0.11%), $8.01 (up 0.26%), $22,832.14 (down 0.04%), and $7.10 (down 0.46%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.28 (up 0.72%), $1.84 (up 0.27%), $0.99 (down 0.09%), $1.26 (up 0.09%), and $1.70 (up 0.02%), respectively.