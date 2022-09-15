Sensex slips to 59,934 points, Nifty settles at 17,877
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While Sensex slipped 412.96 points, or 0.69%, to 59,934.01 points, the Nifty shed 126.35 points, or 0.71%, to 17,877.4. On the other hand, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.43% to close at 8,833.25 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.
Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 0.77%, 0.7%, and 0.41%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, and Power Grid Corp, which climbed 2.6%, 2.35%, and 2.21%, respectively. Hindalco, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.02%, 3.07%, and 3%, respectively.
On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.16% lower to Rs. 79.57 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures prices edged lower by Rs. 179, or 0.36%, to Rs. 49,839. The silver futures, however, largely traded flat, closing at Rs. 56,939. Meanwhile, crude oil futures prices declined by $1.41, or 1.57% to $88 per barrel.
Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.16% to settle at 3,199.92 points. However, the Hang Seng plunged to 18,930.38 points while Nikkei declined to 27,875.91 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 0.74%, to 11,719.68 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $20,136.76, which is down 1.03% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 0.83% and is selling at $1,589.67. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% up), $275.8 (1.41% down), and $0.4747 (0.26% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06053, which is down 0.17% from yesterday.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.