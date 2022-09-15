Business

Sensex slips to 59,934 points, Nifty settles at 17,877

Sensex slips to 59,934 points, Nifty settles at 17,877

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 15, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.43% to end at 8,833.25 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While Sensex slipped 412.96 points, or 0.69%, to 59,934.01 points, the Nifty shed 126.35 points, or 0.71%, to 17,877.4. On the other hand, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.43% to close at 8,833.25 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 0.77%, 0.7%, and 0.41%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, and Power Grid Corp, which climbed 2.6%, 2.35%, and 2.21%, respectively. Hindalco, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.02%, 3.07%, and 3%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.16% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.16% lower to Rs. 79.57 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures prices edged lower by Rs. 179, or 0.36%, to Rs. 49,839. The silver futures, however, largely traded flat, closing at Rs. 56,939. Meanwhile, crude oil futures prices declined by $1.41, or 1.57% to $88 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.16% to settle at 3,199.92 points. However, the Hang Seng plunged to 18,930.38 points while Nikkei declined to 27,875.91 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 0.74%, to 11,719.68 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $20,136.76, which is down 1.03% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 0.83% and is selling at $1,589.67. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% up), $275.8 (1.41% down), and $0.4747 (0.26% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06053, which is down 0.17% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.