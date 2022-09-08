Business

Sensex climbs to 59,688 points, Nifty settles at 17,798

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 08, 2022, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 8,714 points

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 1.1% to 59,688.22 points while the Nifty climbed 0.98% to 17,798.75 points. On the other hand, the midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,714.1 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK, gaining 2.45%, 1.87%, and 1.84%, respectively. Meanwhile, Shree Cements, BPCL, and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 5.51%, 3.98%, and 3.22%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Hindalco, Tata Steel, and SBI Life Insurance, which plunged 2.84%, 1.63%, and 1.04%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.23% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.23% to end at Rs. 79.72 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 50,545. However, the silver futures increased by Rs. 397, or 0.73%, to Rs. 54,424. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.98% to $82.1 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei dropping to 3,235.59 points, 18,854.62 points, and 28,065.28 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 246.99 points, or 2.14%, to 11,791.9 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $19,178.07 which is 2.02% up from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 6.18% and is selling at $1,615. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% up), $277.22 (4.68% up), and $0.4704 (1.76% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06033, which is up 1.77% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.