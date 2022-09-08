Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 08, 2022

Ethereum's value has increased by 5.8% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 3.3% in the past 24 hours, trading at $19,353.76. It is 3.3% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 8.6% from yesterday and is trading at $1,643.19. From the previous week, it is up 5.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $370.52 billion and $197.89 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $279.20, a 5.9% increase from yesterday and 0.2% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 5.0% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.8% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.4%) and $0.066 (up 3.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 3.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.67 (up 5.5%), $7.19 (up 4.0%), $0.000011 (up 2.6%), and $0.88 (up 4.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 3.9%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.4%. Shiba Inu is up 1.9% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 1.1%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Helium, Terra Classic, EOS, TerraClassicUSD, and Curve DAO Token. They are trading at $5.37 (up 41.50%), $0.00044 (up 38.25%), $1.65 (up 18.13%), $0.044 (up 14.32%), and $1.15 (up 11.43%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00044 (up 38.24%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are OKB, Pax Dollar, Binance USD, Dai, and USD Coin. They are trading at $14.05 (down 1.02%), $0.99 (down 0.16%), $1 (down 0.04%), $1 (down 0.03%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $16.87 billion (up 27.45%) and $1.52 billion (up 34.13%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.52 billion, which is up 24.12% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $19.04 (up 0.37%), $19,334.67 (up 0.50%), $6.12 (up 0.11%), and $7.08 (up 0.36%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, Decentraland, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.88 (down 0.15%), $0.77 (up 0.01%), $4.52 (up 0.11%), $1.50 (up 0.18%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $946.03 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.06 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.1 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.26 trillion three months ago.