Sensex climbs to 60,115 points, Nifty settles at 17,936

Sep 12, 2022

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.97% to end at 8,821.05 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Monday saw gains, marking a three-day winning streak. While the Sensex rose 0.54% to 60,115.13 points, the Nifty jumped 0.57% to 17,936.35 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.97% to close at 8,821.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY IT, which rose 2.15%, 1.94%, and 1.4%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Adani Ports, Titan Company, and Tech Mahindra, adding 3.51%, 2.45%, and 2.16%, respectively. Coal India, Shree Cements, and Nestle emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.57%, 1.8%, and 0.64%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.07% to close at Rs. 79.52 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. On the other hand, the gold futures prices were flat at Rs. 50,614, while the silver prices climbed 1.63% to Rs. 55,948. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.89, or 1.03% to $87.78 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.82% to 3,262.05 points, while the Nikkei plunged 1.16% to 28,542.11 points. However, Hang Seng climbed 2.69% to 19,362.25 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 2.11% to 12,112.31 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $22,171.49 which is 2.57% higher compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the second-most popular one Ethereum is down by 0.61% and is now trading at $1,750.32. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (flat), $296.94 (0.63% up), and $0.5152 (0.23% up), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.