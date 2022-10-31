Business

Sensex climbs to 60,746 points, Nifty settles over 18,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 31, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 1.26% to end at 8,690 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Monday saw gains, marking a three-day winning streak. While the Sensex rose 1.3% to 60,746.59 points, the Nifty jumped 1.25% to 18,012.2 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising by 1.26% to end at 8,690.35 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.43%, 1.42%, and 1.37%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were UltraTech Cement, HDFC, and M&M, which climbed 4.17%, 2.89%, and 2.82%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Apollo Hospital, Dr. Reddys Labs, and NTPC, which plunged 1.08%, 0.59%, and 0.55%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.38% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.38% lower to Rs. 82.78 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. Crude oil futures edged up by $0.42, or 0.49% to $87.33 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Monday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,893.48 points, Hang Seng plunged to 14,687.02 points, and Nikkei dropped to 27,587.46 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 2.87%, to 11,102.45 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,706.31, a 0.05% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 1.12% and is selling at $1,617.04. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% down), $327.91 (5.83% up), and $0.4102 (0.8% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1226, down 0.38% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.