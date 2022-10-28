Business

Sensex gains 203 points, Nifty settles near 17,800 mark

Sensex gains 203 points, Nifty settles near 17,800 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 28, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 22.2 points to 8,581.25 points

The stock market closed in green on Friday with the Sensex settling at 59,959.85 points and Nifty ending nearly 50 points up at 17,786.8 points. While the broader stock market traded flat, the midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 22.2 points, or 0.26%, to 8,581.25 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Friday were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA, which rose 1.6%, 1.37%, and 0.95%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Reliance, and Apollo Hospital, which climbed 5.6%, 3.09%, and 2.96%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Sun Pharma were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 2.52%, 2.45%, and 2.24%, respectively.

Commodities INR gained 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to Rs. 82.47 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on October 28 with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.42, or 0.49% to $87.66/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Friday shed 564.88 points to 14,863.06 points while the Nikkei gained 240.04 points to 27,105.2 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 178.32 points, or 1.63%, to 10,792.67 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $20,199.40, which is 2.07% down from yesterday. Ethereum, the world's second most popular token after Bitcoin, is down 2.79% and is currently selling at $1,506.60. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $286.62 (0.68% down), and $0.3839 (5.72% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08074, up 5.64% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.