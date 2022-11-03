Business

Sensex slips 70 points, Nifty settles near 18,000 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 03, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.37% to close at 8,775.1 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Thursday with the Sensex settling at 60,836.41 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,052.7 points. The broader market traded near the flat line, while the midcap indices edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 32.15 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 8,775.1 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Thursday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.46%, 0.58%, and 0.37%, respectively. SBI, Titan Company, and UPL emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.93%, 1.29%, and 1.21%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, and Power Grid Corp lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.69%, 2.6%, and 2.25%, respectively.

Commodities INR falls 0.12% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.12% lower to Rs. 82.88 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 50,960 and Rs. 57,640, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $1.91 or 2.14% to $86.98/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday slipped 487.68 points, or 3.08%, to 15,339.49 points while the Nikkei rose 15.53 points, or 0.06%, to 27,663.39 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 366.05 points, or 3.36%, to 10,524.8 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $20,322.83, which is 0.64% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.42% and is trading at $1,551.90. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $335.29 (5.70% up), and $0.3966 (1.41% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.86% higher than yesterday at $0.1347.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.