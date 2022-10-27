Business

Sensex rises to 59,756 points, Nifty settles near 17,740

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 27, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.77% to close at 8,603 points

The stock market on Thursday ended on a positive note as the Sensex rose 0.36% to settle at 59,756.84 points, while Nifty gained 0.46% to end at 17,736.95 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 66.4 points, or 0.77%, to close at 8,603.45. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY COMMODITIES, gaining 2.88%, 2.64%, and 1.52%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Tata Steel, which climbed 5.81%, 3.6%, and 3.06%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.8%, 1.62%, and 1.23%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.32% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.32% to Rs. 82.46 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 51,003, the silver futures closed at Rs. 57,430. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by 0.49% to $87.67 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng and Nikkei ended in the green, advancing to 15,427.94 points and 27,345.24 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 228.13 points, or 2.04%, to 10,970.99 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, is selling at $20,625.97, which is up 0.03% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 1.02% and is trading at $1,549.92. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $288.56 (0.13% down), and $0.4072 (0.22% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07643, up 15.35% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Thursday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.