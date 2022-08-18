Business

Sensex closes near 60,300 points, Nifty ends above 17,950 mark

Sensex closes near 60,300 points, Nifty ends above 17,950 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 18, 2022, 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.3% to close at 8,532.3 points

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended almost flat with the Sensex settling at 60,298 points and the Nifty closing at 17,956.5 points. The midcap indices traded in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.3% to close at 8,532.3 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PVT BANK, gaining 1.52%, 0.91%, and 0.64%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Kotak Mahindra, Larsen, and TATA Consumer Products, which climbed 3.77%, 2.06%, and 1.81%, respectively. ONGC, Dr Reddys Labs, and UPL led the losing pack, plunging 2.86%, 2.13%, and 2.09%, respectively.

Commodities INR slips 0.29% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.29% to end at Rs. 79.67 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures prices soared Rs. 267, or 0.52%, to Rs. 51,810, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 57,026. The crude oil future prices surged by $1.51, or 1.72% to $89.32/barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday shed 158.54 points to 19,763.91 points while the Nikkei gained 280.63 points to 28,942.14 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 1.25% to 12,938.12 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,532.65, a 1.30% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.90% and is trading at $1,854.39. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $308.91 (2.38% down), and $0.5393 (3.66% down), respectively. Down 4.02% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08127.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.