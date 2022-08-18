Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Avalanche

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 18, 2022, 10:59 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 0.4% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 2.9% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $23,402.99. It is 2.3% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.9% from yesterday to trade at $1,846.12. It has fallen 0.4% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $447.71 billion and $221.91 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $306.49, down 4.2% from yesterday and 6.5% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 3.4% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.9% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 6.7%) and $0.088 (down 8.0%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 3.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $40.70 (down 7.8%), $8.40 (down 7.3%), $0.000011 (down 9.3%), and $0.88 (down 6.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.8% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 11.4%. Shiba Inu has gained 19.9% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 5.0%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Celsius, Chiliz, Pax Dollar, Monero, and Tether. They are trading at $2.80 (up 12.13%), $0.22 (up 6.26%), $1 (up 0.08%), $168.10 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 2.65%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are EOS, Loopring, Shiba Inu, Ankr, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $1.44 (down 11.05%), $0.44 (down 9.40%), $0.000011 (down 9.38%), $0.044 (down 9.36%), and $1.03 (down 9.34%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $15.97 billion (up 28.9%) and $2.03 billion (up 46.62%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.19 billion which is up 9.89% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $25.76 (down 0.23%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $8.03 (down 0.42%), $23,388.53 (down 0.19%), and $8.08 (down 0.33%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.62 (up 0.01%), $6.14 (down 0.47%), $0.99 (down 0.11%), $1.22 (down 0.42%), and $1.84 (down 0.94%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.64 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $953.53 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.31 trillion.