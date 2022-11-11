Sensex surges 1,181 points, Nifty settles above 18,300 mark
The stock market on Friday closed in the hands of the bull as the Sensex rose 1.91% to 61,795.04 points, while the Nifty climbed 1.75% to 18,349.7 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,680.6 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.
The winning sectors in the stock market on Friday were NIFTY IT, NIFTY SERV SECTOR, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE, which rose 3.67%, 2.29%, and 2.12%, respectively. The top stock gainers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, and Infosys, which climbed 5.99%, 5.7%, and 4.63%, respectively. Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, and Britannia emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 5.29%, 1.82%, and 0.84%, respectively.
The Indian rupee (INR) on Friday strengthened by 1.17% to settle at Rs. 80.85 against the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 50,960, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 57,640. The crude oil futures slipped 2.14% to $89.17/barrel.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.69% to 3,087.29 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 2.98% to 28,263.57 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 7.74% to 17,325.66 points. In the US, NASDAQ surged 760.98 points, or 7.35%, to 11,114.15 points.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $17,374.88, a 4.15% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $1,277.08, up 6.54%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.998 (0.12% up), $295.63 (6.25% up), and $0.3616 (2.32% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08758, up 4.40% from yesterday.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.