Sensex closes at 59,543 points, Nifty settles at 17,656
The stock market closed on a negative note on Tuesday with the Sensex going down 0.48% to settle at 59,543.96 points, and the Nifty ending at 17,656.35 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 40.35 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 8,537.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY IT, which rose 3.38%, 1.22%, and 0.66%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.16%, 2.81%, and 2.04%, respectively. Nestle, Kotak Mahindra, and HUL were the biggest losers, falling 2.91%, 2.74%, and 2.73%, respectively.
On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.06% lower to Rs. 82.73 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on October 25 with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. Crude oil future prices surged by $0.42, or 0.49% to $87.38 per barrel.
Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Tuesday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,976.28 points, the Hang Seng plunged to 15,165.59 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 27,250.28 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.86% to 10,952.61 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $19,290.8, down 0.47% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 0.1% and is selling at $1,345.69. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $273.04 (0.56% down), and $0.3585 (0.79% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.02% higher than yesterday at $0.0597.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.