Sensex closes at 59,543 points, Nifty settles at 17,656

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 25, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.47% to settle at 8,537 points

The stock market closed on a negative note on Tuesday with the Sensex going down 0.48% to settle at 59,543.96 points, and the Nifty ending at 17,656.35 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 40.35 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 8,537.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, the winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY IT, which rose 3.38%, 1.22%, and 0.66%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.16%, 2.81%, and 2.04%, respectively. Nestle, Kotak Mahindra, and HUL were the biggest losers, falling 2.91%, 2.74%, and 2.73%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.06% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.06% lower to Rs. 82.73 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on October 25 with the former settling at Rs. 51,003, and the latter at Rs. 57,430. Crude oil future prices surged by $0.42, or 0.49% to $87.38 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Tuesday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,976.28 points, the Hang Seng plunged to 15,165.59 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 27,250.28 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.86% to 10,952.61 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $19,290.8, down 0.47% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 0.1% and is selling at $1,345.69. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $273.04 (0.56% down), and $0.3585 (0.79% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.02% higher than yesterday at $0.0597.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Tuesday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.