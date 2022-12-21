Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 21, 2022, 11:22 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 8.3% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.2% over the last 24 hours to trade at $16,819.86. It is down 5.4% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,209.45. It is down 8.3% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $323.41 billion and $145.63 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $248.14, down 0.2% from yesterday and 8.8% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 0.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 13.5% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.4%) and $0.077 (down 3.5%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 12.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.06 (down 2.4%), $4.51 (down 1.9%), $0.0000088 (down 1.7%), and $0.77 (down 0.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 12.8%, while Polka Dot has fallen 14.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 10.0%, whereas Polygon has lost 14.1%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are XDC Network, OKB, Decred, Maker, and Cronos. They are trading at $0.022 (up 5.77%), $22.39 (up 2.83%), $19.31 (up 2.13%), $550.05 (up 1.43%), and $0.055 (up 1.39%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.82%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are EthereumPoW, Terra Classic, Chain, Lido DAO, and Aptos. They are trading at $2.92 (down 3.94%), $0.00011 (down 3.91%), $0.022 (down 3.89%), $0.99 (down 3.66%), and $3.76 (down 3.49%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $8.86 billion (up 19.12%) and $1.23 billion (up 21.79%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.48 billion, which is up 12.74% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $5.24 (up 0.07%), $11.76 (down 0.12%), $16,763.42 (down 0.07%), and $5.93 (down 0.21%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Chiliz are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.53 (up 1.22%), $0.77 (down 0.26%), $0.77 (down 0.19%), $0.77 (down 0.15%), and $0.11 (up 0.50%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $814.61 billion, a 2.8% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.62 billion, which marks a 19.93% increase. The global crypto market cap was $806.93 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $921.39 billion.