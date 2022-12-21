Technology

Elon Musk makes U-turn; policy-related polls only for Blue subscribers

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 21, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Twitterati voted in favor of Musk stepping down as Twitter head

Twitter users who voted in favor of Elon Musk stepping down as Twitter CEO may have to get a Twitter Blue membership for their votes to be counted. Musk has announced that only the microblogging platform's paid users will be able to vote on policy-related matters. The billionaire is yet to announce whether he will relinquish his position or not.

Why does this story matter?

An overwhelming majority of Twitter users polled to oust Musk as the head of the platform. The billionaire had vouched to abide by the poll.

However, it seems that those users are in for a rude awakening. We may see a new poll for only Twitter Blue users, or the CEO may just drop the idea altogether.

User suggested only Blue subscribers should vote in policy-related matters

Musk's new announcement came as a response to a Twitter Blue subscriber who said, "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls. We actually have skin in the game." To this Musk responded, "Good point. Twitter will make that change." The interesting exchange took place under another tweet that talked about bots voting in the poll to oust Musk.

Twitter will make the change, says Musk

Good point. Twitter will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Such a change will bring back 'lords and peasants' system

Will Twitter make such a change though? Considering the fact that Twitter Blue is yet to be widely rolled out, such a change will rule out a large number of both supporters and detractors from voting. If Twitter makes that change, it will bring back the "lords & peasants" system that Musk once called out while referring to the old blue tick system.

Musk had promised to put major policy decisions to vote

If Twitter decides to let only Blue subscribers vote on policy-related matters, will that decision be reached after a poll? Since Musk promised Twitter users that "there will be a vote for major policy changes," he will have to put this up for a vote. Or is this not a major policy change? This has all the signs of another controversy in making.

Is he going to break this promise?

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022