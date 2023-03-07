Entertainment

'Maamanithan' to be screened at Julien Dubuque International Film Festival

'Maamanithan' to be screened at Julien Dubuque International Film Festival

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 03:10 pm 1 min read

'Maamanithan' achieved another international honor

Maamanithan has been in the news for a long time. From its delayed release to getting a havoc response at many prestigious film festivals around the globe, the Vijay Sethupathi film is praised by all. In a recent report, the film has been officially selected for the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2023. The film is directed by Seenu Ramaswamy.

More about the film

Ramaswamy is an acclaimed director and laurels are coming all the way for his latest, too. Apart from Sethupathi, the film also stars Gayathrie, Guru Somasundaram, and KPAC Lalitha. The music is done by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It is bankrolled by YSR Films. The film was a massive box office failure. It was screened at Sedona International Film Festival in the US.

Twitter Post