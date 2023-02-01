Entertainment

'Thalapathy 67': Every cast announcement for Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 01, 2023, 01:20 pm 4 min read

'Thalapathy 67': Eight-member cast has been revealed!

With back-to-back blockbuster hits, Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj is at his peak. His next project Thalapathy 67 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, there were many unconfirmed reports regarding the other cast members. Putting an end to all the speculations, the makers have officially announced the rest of the star cast of the film.

Why does this story matter?

The project tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 marks the reunion of Vijay and Kanagaraj on a project after the success of the film Master.

The forthcoming project has gained much attention from the public because of its critically acclaimed director, whose previous outings Kaithi and Vikram became massively successful.

Kaithi is also being remade in Hindi as Bholaa featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut was officially confirmed

On Tuesday, the makers of the Vijay-led project officially announced the addition of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt by sharing a tweet, along with a poster of him, which carried a quote. As the script demanded the presence of multiple powerful villains, Dutt was approached to play the lead antagonist, and for the same, he has been paid a whopping amount of Rs. 10cr reportedly.

Actor Priya Anand's first onscreen collaboration with Vijay

After confirming the news of Dutt being a part of the film, the makers also announced that actor Priya Anand would also join the cast of the upcoming movie. This will mark her first onscreen collaboration with Vijay and director Kanagaraj. Reportedly, the actor will play a crucial role in this ambitious project, and she is thrilled to be a part of this film.

Arjun Sarja

Famously known as the "Action King" of the South Indian film industry, Arjun Sarja has been roped in by the makers for playing a pivotal role in the project. The first-look poster carrying the quote by the actor read, "Boarding on a mighty ship (T67) navigated and commanded by a fantabulous captain (LK). TIME TO ROARR." The actor's blockbuster movies include Khiladi and Hero.

Star director Gautham Menon

In order to welcome star director Gautham Menon in his signature style, the makers tweeted, "Hi nanba, naanga idha solliye aaganum, @gauthamvasudevmenon sir is part of #Thalapathy67 (sic)." The special message penned by the actor read, "Rubbing shoulders with the best in the industry, except this time in front of the camera. Happy to be a part of Thalapathy 67."

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mysskin

Filmmaker Mysskin, known for his critically acclaimed movies Anjathe and Nandalala will also star in Thalapathy 67, playing a negative role in the film. The character poster read, "21 years ago I worked as an assistant director for Vijay's film. The one thing that hasn't changed, is the bond that we share. I'm eagerly waiting to see you all in the theaters."

Mansoor Ali Khan roped in for a never-seen-before role!

Mansoor Ali Khan needs no introduction! The senior Tamil actor is mostly seen as an antagonist in films, and this time, for Thalapathy 67, the actor is claimed to be playing a never-seen-before role. Director Kanagaraj has confessed that he is a big fan of the actor and is extremely happy in teaming up with him for his project.

Mathew Thomas

The film Thalapathy 67 will mark the Tamil debut of many actors, including Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas. According to reports, Thomas is roped in to play the younger version of Vijay's character in the film, however, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet! The young actor expressed excitement about joining the cast and working under Kanagaraj.

Sandy Master's character kept under wraps

This film has the most diverse talent from the film industry, any project has ever had! Choreographer Sandy Master, who is famously known for composing some of the best dance numbers in the South film industry, including Edhuvum Kedaikalana from Think Indie, is set to make his acting debut with Thalapathy 67. However, his character in the movie has been kept under wraps.