Entertainment

Nelson Dilipkumar birthday: Examining director's use of dark humor

Nelson Dilipkumar birthday: Examining director's use of dark humor

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 21, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

Tamil director Nelson Dilipkumar is celebrating his birthday today.

Happy birthday, Nelson Dilipkumar! The Tamil director turned 38 on Tuesday and though he has directed only three films so far, he has set a strong foot by delivering timeless gems. One of the common factors in his ventures is the quirky, dark humor. Let's explore how the director managed to extract humor out of the most crucial situations in his films.

#1 'Kolamavu Kokila' (2018)

Nayanthara-led Kolamavu Kokila (CoCo) is the story of a naive girl who gets into a drug peddling business in order to afford the treatment for her terminally ill mother. While the premise sounds like a story for a melodramatic film, CoCo is anything but that. Packed with humor in unexpected situations backed by Anirudh Ravichander's wacky music, CoCo is the directorial debut of Dilipkumar.

#2 'Doctor' (2021)

The second directorial venture of Dilipkumar is Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. It revolved around a doctor who goes on a mission to rescue the victims of child trafficking. Now, this would sound like a perfect plot for a nail-biting thriller. But Sivakarthikeyan's witty dialogues and Dilipkumar's screenplay full of comical twists have made this film a rib-tickling comedy-drama.

#3 'Beast' (2022)

Vijay's latest film Beast co-starring Pooja Hegde marked the third directorial of Dilipkumar. With a strong supporting cast of Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and 'VTV' Ganesh, Beast is a complete package of action, emotion, and romance with a dash of black humor. Beast's plot revolves around an ex-R&AW agent trying to rescue people from a hostage situation. Everything is made humorous with sarcasm here.

Expectation What can we expect from 'Jailer'?

Dilipkumar has now collaborated with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for Jailer. Dilipkumar's frequent collaborator Ravichander is on board this project as the music director. Sun Pictures is bankrolling the film. According to reports, Dilipkumar has decided to try something new with Jailer and there won't be dark humor in it. Let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.