Entertainment

DC announces new slate: Fresh 'Superman,' 'Batman' titles announced

DC announces new slate: Fresh 'Superman,' 'Batman' titles announced

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 01, 2023, 12:36 pm 2 min read

DC Studios new slate has been announced

DC Studios announced the first 10 films and TV series titles of the rebooted DC Extended Universe. This announcement comes after James Gunn and Peter Safran officially took the reins in late 2022. As reported earlier, the duo met the press on Monday at the Warner Bros. studio and presented the first part of Chapter 1 of DCEU titled Gods and Monsters.

Why does this story matter?

DC Studios is one of the most followed production companies. They have produced some amazing content over the years. It has a mass following because of its wide range of superheroes, although DCEU has not been supremely successful.

Though fans were initially not happy with some of the decisions taken by Gunn-Safran, the announced list of films looks promising.

Flagship DC heroes, lesser-known characters got balanced weightage

The announced slate is balanced between flagship DC heroes and lesser-known characters. As per Variety, Safran mentioned in the press meeting that the DCEU exists as a multiverse but these films are a part of one singular universe. The slate looks diverse, balanced, hopeful, and exciting and it's a sneak peek at the huge vision of DC Studios.

'Superman: Legacy' received a release date

Reportedly, only two of them have set release dates—Superman: Legacy (July 11, 2025) and The Batman Part II (October 3, 2025). The Superman film marks the start of the phase. This is written by James Gunn, and Safran said that Gunn "can be persuaded, perhaps, to direct it as well." The film focuses on the Man of Steel's Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing.

The introduction of the Bat Family

The Brave and the Bold is a separate movie from DCEU's Batman. This project will introduce the Bat Family. Gunn revealed that the first one would be Robin, particularly Damian Wayne's version. Gunn also said that this movie would be interesting since Robin has a father-son conflict in his mind. It would be based on Grant Morrison's Batman comics.

Exciting projects of the revamped DCEU

The other projects include The Authority, which would have characters from 1992's Wildstorm. Then comes Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow which is based on King's comics title and features Man of Steel's cousin Kara Zor-El. Another interesting film would be Swamp Thing. The TV scene seems quite decked up with Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

Twitter Post