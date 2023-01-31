Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut officially confirmed with Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 31, 2023, 06:28 pm 3 min read

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Vijay starrer 'Thalapathy 67' as an antagonist

It's official! There's a new addition to the cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly-anticipated film starring Vijay, Thalapathy 67. Putting an end to all the speculations, SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to confirm that the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor Sanjay Dutt and English Vinglish actor Priya Anand are officially a part of the Vijay starrer.

Why does this story matter?

It is interesting to note that Dutt, who made his Kannada debut last year with the movie KGF: Chapter 2 as an antagonist, is all set to make his Tamil language debut in Thalapathy 67.

Dutt's foray into Tamil cinema was highly anticipated, and as soon as the fans became aware of this news, they took to social media to express their excitement.

Dutt gave his nod after hearing one-line description of movie

The studio made the big announcement by sharing a tweet along with the poster of Dutt, in which he appeared in a rugged avatar. The picture carried a quote by Dutt which read, "When I heard the one liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be part of the film and I am thrilled to start this journey."

Dutt roped in to play the villain in upcoming project

Reportedly, director Kanagaraj wanted Dutt to be in his upcoming project, as the script demanded the presence of multiple powerful villains, and who better than the Khalnayak himself? In this regard, the director was in talks with Dutt for a while. According to an entertainment news portal, Dutt has been paid a whopping amount of Rs. 10 crore to feature in this film.

'Thalapathy 67' was officially announced on Monday

On Monday, the makers of Thalapathy 67 made the official announcement by unveiling the poster of the upcoming project. They tweeted, "The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67 is proudly presented by @7screenstudio. We are excited to officially bring you the announcement of our most prestigious project. We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time," (sic).

The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio 🔥



We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project ♥️



We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time. @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/0YMCbVbm97 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 30, 2023

Know more about the ambitious project

Thalapathy 67 marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Kanagaraj on a project after the blockbuster hit Master. The music composer of Master Anirudh Ravichander will also be a part of the movie. The film is an integral part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU. Reportedly, the movie will feature Thalapathy Vijay as a gangster, while Trisha Krishnan will be the leading lady.