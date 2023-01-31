Entertainment

'Kaithi' producer confirms 'Thalapathy 67' to be part of LCU

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 31, 2023

Tamil superstar Vijay is reuniting with his 'Master' director Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Thalapathy 67' (Photo Credit: Lokesh Kanagaraj/Twitter)

Soon after Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his reunion with Vijay for Thalapathy 67, Kaithi producer, SR Prabhu dropped hints about the project being a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Prabhu wrote on Twitter: "Best wishes from the parallel universe!!" The LCU already includes Kaithi and Vikram. If these speculations are true, then Thalapathy 67 would be the third addition to the universe.

Why does this story matter?

The actor-director duo's last release together, Master, was made on an estimated budget of Rs. 80cr, and it went on to become one of the superhit films of 2021. The Tamil actioner reportedly collected Rs. 223cr in terms of worldwide collections.

Now with the official announcement of Thalapathy 67, fans are eagerly expecting to again watch the magic of the pair on the screens.

Seven Screen Studio will be backing 'Thalapathy 67'

Taking to Twitter on Monday, SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio officially announced the upcoming film. The production house which is backing the Vijay-led movie is collaborating with the actor for the third time after 2021's Master and 2023's Varisu. "The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio," wrote the studio in its Twitter post.

Check out the announcement post here

Everything to know about Vijay and Kanagaraj's next

Ace music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in for Thalapathy 67's music score. With this, the Tamil movie will be marking yet another collaboration between Vijay and Ravichander, after films like Master and Beast. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy 67 is co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. Per reports, the film's shoot began on January 2 and it is expected to have a Diwali release.

Vijay's 67th project to be an actioner?

While not much has been revealed about the film, per reports, Thalapathy 67 will show Vijay as a 50-year-old man who lives with his wife and daughter. Speculations also claim that his character turns violent due to some unforeseen circumstances. The action sequences have been choreographed by Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani), who previously worked on films such as Beast and KGF: Chapter 1.

