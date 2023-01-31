Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh joins Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'The Crew'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 31, 2023, 05:51 pm 3 min read

'The Crew' is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is the latest addition to The Crew, starring an ensemble cast of actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Makers of the upcoming comedy-drama made the announcement on Tuesday. Touted as a comedy of errors, The Crew is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan whereas Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor have joined as the producers. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The Crew is expected to go on floors in March while the pre-production work has already begun. Per reports, the work on The Crew's script began soon after 2018 and has been developed by the writers of Veere Di Wedding.

With this, the makers are eyeing to deliver a never-seen-before comedy movie with a story that is relatable for the audience.

Rhea confirmed Dosanjh's entry

In an interview with Pinkvilla, designer-turned-producer Rhea confirmed Dosanjh joining the cast. "We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience," said Rhea Kapoor.

The story of 'The Crew' revolves around its leading ladies

According to reports, The Crew is a movie that revolves around the lives of three women, coming from different age groups. They all are working in the struggling airline industry and are busy hustling to move on in their lives. But, destiny has something else planned for them. They are thrown into unwarranted and unexpected situations and are caught in a web of lies.

'The Crew' is Dosanjh's third collaboration with Kapoor Khan

With the upcoming project, Dosanjh will be sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the third time. They were first seen together in Abhishek Chaubey's crime-drama Udta Punjab which was released in 2016. Later, the two once again reunited for Raj Mehta's comedy-drama Good Newwz, co-starring actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The film had released in the year 2021.

Rhea and Ekta teaming up after 'Ver Di Wedding'

The Crew is jointly produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor's production house, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited. With this film, the two producers have once again come together to collaborate on a project. They previously co-produced Veere Di Wedding which was directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The 2018 film starred Kapoor Khan along with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.