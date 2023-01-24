Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter! Read her first tweet

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 24, 2023, 06:18 pm 2 min read

The 'Queen' is back on Twitter! Kangana Ranaut's handle has been restored

At last, the Twitter ban on Kangana Ranaut has come to an end. The Bollywood powerhouse was permanently suspended from the platform back in May 2021 for committing "repeated violations" of Twitter rules. However, taking everyone by surprise, Ranaut announced her return to the micro-blogging site on Tuesday evening with a simple tweet from her old Twitter handle. Read on for details.

Why does this story matter?

Known not to mince her words, Ranaut has been temporarily restricted on Twitter quite a few times for her controversial takes on burning situations.

The final blow had come in 2021 when she tweeted about the West Bengal election results, post-poll violence, and the minority's influence in the state.

Among other things, she had called Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a "bloodthirsty demon Tadka."

'Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here'

Shaking things up on Twitterland, Ranaut had a simple but impacting entry earlier today. Tweeting from the handle @KanganaTeam, the Queen actor wrote, "Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here" followed by a simple smile emoji. Naturally, the star was welcomed back on the platform with warm messages from ecstatic fans. This handle remains unverified, as seen at the time of writing.

Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

Soon, actor used the platform to update fans on 'Emergency'

As most of us already know, the Fashion actor is busy with her upcoming directorial, Emergency. Soon after announcing that her Twitter account had been restored, Ranaut updated her 2.9M Twitter followers regarding the venture. Sharing an over-two-minute behind-the-scenes clip, the filmmaker announced that the filming for Emergency had been completed. "See you in cinemas on 20th October 2023..." further read her post.

Ranaut has back-to-back projects awaiting release

Although she might have been on a break on the "blue bird app," the National Award-winning actor-director didn't get much of a break work-wise. She has multiple cinematic projects lined up one after another. Ranaut will be seen in Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to Rajinikanth's Tamil blockbuster. She also has Tejas and Pradeep Sarkar-directed biopic on Noti Binodini. She's producing Tiku Weds Sheru, too.