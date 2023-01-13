Entertainment

Bombay HC to hear Anushka Sharma's tax-related pleas

Anushka Sharma filed pleas before the Bombay High Court to appeal against proceedings of the Sales Tax Department

After Anushka Sharma appealed against Salex Tax Department's action against her, the Bombay High Court (HC) agreed to hear Sharma's pleas. The HC has issued notices to the concerned respondents and will hear the matter on February 6. Earlier, the court reprimanded Sharma in December for filing two pleas through her tax consultant, and not filing it herself.

Anushka Sharma has filed a total of four pleas for the years 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2015-16.

After the court refused to accept Sharma's plea filed through her tax consultant, the Bollywood actor filed a fresh petition last week.

While slamming the actor previously, the court said that there was no reason why Sharma could not file the pleas herself.

According to the actor's pleas, she performed at award ceremonies and in films as part of the tri-party agreement with Yash Raj Films Private Limited and event organizers/producers. In her petition, Sharma reportedly said that the sales tax department levied sales tax on product endorsement and award functions but not on film consideration, adding that her performer's rights had been transferred.

The department demanded interest over Rs. 3 crore: Sharma's plea

According to the actor's petition, the sales tax department demanded an interest of Rs. 1.2 crore on Rs. 12.3 crore consideration for the year 2012-13. It also demanded Rs. 1.6 crore as interest on Rs. 17 crore consideration for the year 2013-14. The orders of the sales tax department against Sharma were passed during the years 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Sharma who was last seen in a surprising cameo role in Qala is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood film, Chakda Xpress. The sports drama, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, will be released on Netflix. The sports biopic is directed by Prosit Roy. It is for the first time that Sharma will be seen playing a cricketer's role.