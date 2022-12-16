Technology

After Mastodon, Twitter suspends an account belonging to Koo

After Mastodon, Twitter suspends an account belonging to Koo

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 16, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

Twitter suspended a Koo handle for violating its rules

Twitter rivals Mastodon and Koo grew in popularity after Elon Musk acquired the microblogging platform. Twitter is now fighting back, albeit being slightly dirty at that. After suspending Mastodon's handle, the social media site has now suspended one of Koo's handles. The banned handle, @kooeminence, was created a few days ago to deal with queries from celebrities and VIPs.

Why does this story matter?

Twitter under Musk attracts controversies like flies to flame. The social media site's new CEO has always been a big advocate of free speech.

In fact, that's one of the things he promised to bring back when he acquired Twitter. However, since then, some of his actions have been the antithesis of free speech.

The current banning spree is another one on that list.

The handle was suspended for violating Twitter rules

Twitter suspended India-based microblogging platform Koo's one of 10-15 Twitter handles. The account @kooeminence dealt with queries from VIPs who are interested in using Koo. It is unclear why the account was banned. According to a screenshot tweeted by Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder, and CEO of Koo, the account was suspended for allegedly violating Twitter rules.

'How is this free speech?' Koo's CEO asks Musk

One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what?! Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?



What's happening here @elonmusk? @katienotopoulos @tculpan @PranavDixit @aubreyhirsch pic.twitter.com/av5KkkBqsV — Aprameya 🇮🇳 (@aprameya) December 16, 2022

The suspended account had zero tweets

Mayank Bidawatka, another co-founder of Koo, told The Economic Times that the company has no idea why the account was suspended. "We're going to write to Twitter and figure out why," he said. "@kooeminence had zero tweets. Why would it be suspended? We started it to cater to VIPs who may have queries about Koo," Bidawatka added.

Koo has over 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store

Musk's Twitter takeover led to many leaving the microblogging platform in search of alternatives. Koo and Mastodon emerged as two of the most favored options. The former has over one crore downloads on Google Play and boasts a great catalog of Indian news publications and some Indian celebrity handles. The microblogging platform's suspension follows Twitter's decision to ban Mastodon and several prominent journalists.