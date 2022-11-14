Technology

Elon Musk and Twitter employees engage in war of words

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 14, 2022, 03:37 pm 3 min read

Elon Musk's claim about poor batching of RPCs was called out by Twitter employees

Elon Musk's Twitter never ceases to amaze us with the drama it has in store. It's a known secret that Twitter employees are not big fans of the new owner-cum-CEO. This 'secret' came out in public when an employee openly challenged Musk's claims about the platform being slow due to poorly batched RPCs (remote procedure calls). It was certainly entertaining at the very least.

Why does this story matter?

Things aren't going well at Twitter. Well, we already knew that but now the war of words between Musk and his new employees is out in the open. It seems that most of the current crop of employees are harboring a dislike for the billionaire for the way he handled business until now. As always, he seems quite unfazed by the mutinous employees.

What did Musk say?

Musk took to Twitter to apologize for the microblogging platform being "super slow in many countries." He said, "app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!" For the uninitiated, RPC is a request-response protocol. It is a distributed computing technique where a computer program can call and execute a procedure on a remote server.

Musk apologized for 'Twitter being super slow'

Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

A software engineer at Twitter disagreed with Musk's claims

Eric Frohnhoefer, a staff software engineer at Twitter according to his LinkedIn profile, disagreed with Musk publicly about RPCs. He said, "I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong." To which Musk replied and asked, "what is the right number?" He doubled down saying "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?"

An employee said that Musk is wrong

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

Apps don't make RPC calls, says the engineer

The engineer had his own take on why the app is slow. According to him, the app is bloated with features that aren't used much, has years of technical debt due to choosing velocity and features over performance, and network responses take a long time. When pressed for the exact number of RPCs, Frohnhoefer said, "zero." "Apps don't make RPC calls," he added.

Number of requests isn't the primary reason: Frohnhoefer

Frohnhoefer disagreed with Musk's claim about RPC being the reason behind Twitter's Android app's slow performance. He said that improving the performance of the app is linked to "increasing UAM (user added module) and Ad spend." He did agree that there is room for improvement but said that the number of requests isn't the primary issue.

Another employee called out Musk for making a 'sassy remark'

Musk's claim about RPCs invited a sharp response from another Twitter employee @sachee, a tech lead/staff software engineer. She said, "you did not just layoff almost all of infra and then make some sassy remark about how we do batching." "You don't get to sh#t on our infra if you don't know what the f#ck it does."

Twitter employees have not yet gotten over the mass layoffs

you did not just layoff almost all of infra and then make some sassy remark about how we do batching



like did you bother to even learn how graphql works https://t.co/eUhZuZZyid — sach @ the hellsite (@sachee) November 13, 2022