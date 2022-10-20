Technology

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky lays down roadmap for decentralized social networks

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 20, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Bluesky was founded in 2019 by Jack Dorsey (Photo credit: Twitter/@bluesky)

For long, we didn't hear much about Bluesky, Twitter's non-profit initiative for a decentralized social network protocol. The team founded by Jack Dorsey in 2019 has now emerged from the dark with a website for its decentralized protocol dubbed 'AT Protocol.' We can expect Bluesky's protocol to be available soon. Dorsey congratulated the team on Twitter.

Context Why does this story matter?

We are living in a time when social media platforms are criticized for their polarizing nature. Platforms like Twitter are criticized for their policies.

As long as there is a centralized entity that controls operations, social media sites won't escape criticism. Also, they will always make policy decisions that may not be fair to one side.

A decentralized protocol could be the much-needed solution.

Decentralized Bluesky's mission was to create a decentralized social network

Bluesky was formed within Twitter in 2019 by Dorsey. The small independent team was tasked with creating a "decentralized standard for social media." The new protocol was supposed to be free from the influence of corporations and governments. When he announced the project, Dorsey said "the goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard."

Protocol AT Protocol is a federated social network protocol

Bluesky has now launched a website, three years after Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO. The website is for its AT Protocol or Authenticated Transport Protocol. It is a "federated" social network where no single site runs the network. There will be multiple providers, and individuals can self-host if they want to. The team has been testing the protocol since May on GitHub.

Unique What is special about AT Protocol?

Bluesky's protocol will not be dependent on a single company. It aims to enhance users' privacy while avoiding corporate algorithms. Users will have more control over algorithms. The protocol will also provide users with account portability from one provider to another with ease. There will be scheme-based interoperation to coordinate between competing networks. The protocol is built to perform fast as well.

Information Bluesky has started a waiting list for interested beta testers

Next up is the Bluesky Social. It will launch soon. Interested users can join a waitlist to test the beta before its public debut. The company has termed the app as an ideal browser to access the protocol.