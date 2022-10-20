Technology

iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura to be released on October 24

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 20, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Both OS were announced in June (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has announced that it will release the iPadOS 16 (for tablets) and macOS Ventura (for desktops and laptops) on October 24. To recall, both were announced at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 in June. The two operating systems bring new productivity and collaboration features, including Stage Manager, which makes multitasking and switching between applications easier.

Convenience What's news in iPadOS 16?

The iPadOS 16 gets Stage Manager which automatically organizes apps/windows, and permits users to open apps from the Dock to create their groups. Improved Desktop-class apps, a Reference Mode for pro-level color grading, and a new Weather app with beautiful animations are also available. The Live Text feature can now recognize text in videos, which makes the text completely interactive in paused video frames.

Information Which devices will be compatible with iPadOS 16?

Apple will roll out iPadOS 16 for several devices. They include the iPad mini (5th generation and above), the iPad (5th generation and above), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and iPad Pro (all models).

Updates What are the improvements in macOS Ventura?

macOS Ventura offers a 'Stage Manager' which permits users to look at the applications running on the system, from a single window. Continuity Camera, which allows iPhones to be used as a webcam, an improved Safari browser, and a Mail app are available. An overhauled 'System Preferences,' improved Spotlight and Clock apps, and a Messages app with social network-like functionality have also been introduced.

Information These devices shall run macOS Ventura

Several devices will be able to run macOS Ventura. They include iMac (2017 and later), MacBook 2017, iMac Pro 2017, MacBook Pro (2017 onward), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 onward), Mac Pro (2019 and later), and Mac Studio 2022.