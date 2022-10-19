Technology

OPPO A17k smartphone, with 5,000mAh battery, launched at Rs. 10,500

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 19, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

OPPO A17k has an IPX4-rated body (Photo credit: OPPO)

Chinese tech giant OPPO has launched its latest budget smartphone, dubbed the A17k, in India. As for the highlights, the device features a 60Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and an 8MP rear camera. It comes in Gold and Navy Blue shades. The handset is available for purchase through the company's official online store and offline sales channels.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO has made another addition to its budget smartphone portfolio. Compared to its predecessor A17, the new handset has a downgrade in the camera department.

The company appears to be quick to launch new entry-level phones but there are not many outstanding differences. The kind of response it would evoke in the Indian market is yet to be seen.

Design and display The device features a 60Hz LCD display

The OPPO A17k features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, 269ppi pixel density, up to 600-nits of peak brightness, and a 96% NTSC gamut. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.3mm thick and tips the scales at 189g.

Information The handset flaunts an 8MP rear camera

OPPO A17k is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) primary snapper and an LED flash at the rear. Up front, it sports a 5MP (f/2.2) shooter for taking selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery

The OPPO A17k is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. Under the hood, it draws power from a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 4G, dual SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A17k: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A17k is offered in a single 3GB/64GB version and comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,499. It is available in two shades. The smartphone is up for grabs via OPPO's official online store and major retail outlets.